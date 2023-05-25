Frankfort police have charged a local man, who was shot in the leg in March, with cocaine trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On March 16, officers were called to Landings Drive in reference to a male who had been shot at the location. Police were able to identify and treat 25-year-old Christian Gonzalez for a gunshot wound to his leg at the scene.

