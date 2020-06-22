A man who was shot by two Frankfort police officers outside his home in May has been indicted on charges of wanton endangerment and menacing.
Edward Dean, 36, of Frankfort, was indicted last week by a Franklin County grand jury. According to online court records, he is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 21 in Franklin Circuit Court. Dean was released from the hospital Friday, nearly seven weeks after the shooting.
Franklin Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said the indictment stems from the May 2 incident on Hiawatha Trail, where Dean was shot by Frankfort police officers.
City officials Monday released "response to resistance" reports, which identified the two officers involved as Josh McConnell, a six-year veteran of the department, and Carlos Carcamo, a 12-year FPD officer.
According to police dispatch records, officers were called to the 200 block of Hiawatha Trail shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated and armed man. Witnesses told police Dean fired one shot inside the residence before officers arrived.
Police records indicated the man exited the residence with a gun and was aggressive toward officers. The report states that Dean failed to comply with several commands to drop his firearm.
Officers fired five shots, and Dean was wounded. He was taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center that night.
Police had not identified Dean prior to Monday.
“The police arrived, (Dean) came out of the house with a gun, pointed the gun and yelled at officers,” Cleveland said. Dean reportedly made “threatening statements” to the officers, Cleveland said.
According to the newly released FPD reports, McConnell and Carcamo responded to the call, established a perimeter around the residence and contacted the department’s Tactical Response Unit commander.
Shortly afterward, Dean came through the front door, was acting aggressively and walked toward the officers while yelling and carrying a gun, according to the reports. The officers said they told Dean to drop the weapon, but he did not. Carcamo said he fired one shot from his rifle and McConnell fired four shots from his rifle.
The reports cite FPD policy allowing the use of deadly force when “the officer is faced with an imminent threat of serious bodily harm or death to him/herself, or some other person who is present.”
The reports say Dean was struck in the chest and torso.
Dean was released from the hospital Friday, according to Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer Stuart Jackson.
Frankfort Assistant Police Chief Lynn Aubrey said both officers were off work for one week and reassigned to administrative duties for a second week following the incident. Both have since returned to duty.
The State Journal filed an open records request with the Kentucky State Police for its incident reports. The request was denied in a June 4 letter. The KSP’s records custodian said the report was part of an open investigation and its release “could result in prejudice to the witnesses and may adversely affect their recollection of events.”
The denial has been appealed to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the officers’ actions.
First-degree wanton endangerment is a Class D felony, and menacing is a Class B misdemeanor.
