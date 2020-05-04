The investigation continues into an incident in which Frankfort Police officers shot a man at a residence on Hiawatha Trail.
As of Monday afternoon, Kentucky State Police had not released the name of the wounded man or any other information about the incident. KSP Public Affairs Officer Trooper Stuart Jackson said more information may be released Tuesday.
A partial dispatch log from Frankfort Police shows the initial call was made to police at 8:12 p.m. Saturday, when a woman said her son had a gun and was yelling at her. The woman told dispatchers the man, who was in his late 30s, was in the home's basement, where the weapon was located, before she heard a single gunshot.
Officers arrived on the scene around 8:18 p.m.
The log said there were two subjects outside the house and officers reported shots fired.
EMS personnel were then asked to come to the scene.
State police released a statement Sunday saying the shooting happened outside the residence.
KSP said Frankfort officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a man who was intoxicated and armed. Officers were confronted by the man, who walked out of the house while armed with a gun. The officers fired shots and the man was injured.
State police said the man was in stable condition at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Neither the wounded man nor the officers were identified in the release.
Frankfort Police did not comment on the incident Sunday.
The KSP Critical Incident Response Team is leading the investigation.
