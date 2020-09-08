Krishaun Mays

Krishaun Mays

A judge will decide whether the man serving a 25-year prison sentence for killing a pizza restaurant manager in 2016 will receive shock probation.

Krishaun Mays, 21, was sentenced in July after pleading guilty to murder and second-degree robbery in the Dec. 26, 2016, killing of 21-year-old Jared Banta in an apartment parking lot. 

Co-defendant Victorya Paige Young told police she, Brooke Kennedy and Cameron Montgomery conspired with Mays and Kedrick Burton to rob Banta, a Pizza Hut assistant manager, for a share of the money. 

Young told police she lured Banta to the scene at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane for a marijuana deal, knowing there were no security cameras.

Banta, 21, was shot while he sat in his car. His body was found the following day.

Mays was scheduled for a hearing Sept. 25 in Franklin Circuit Court, but defense attorney Jason Hart said that will likely be canceled.

“The judge is taking it under advisement,” Hart said Tuesday afternoon. 

Special prosecutor Ronnie Goldy said he responded to the shock probation motion Tuesday afternoon after reviewing the motion and receiving an email from Banta’s family over the weekend.

State statute prohibits shock probation in murder cases and for crimes involving a firearm, Goldy said, but allows it for youthful offenders.

Mays was 17 at the time of the crime but was indicted as an adult on charges of murder, a capital offense, and first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. The robbery charge was amended to second-degree, a Class C felony, as part of the plea agreement.

“The difference is Krishaun was classified as a youthful offender,” Goldy said.

Hart said if Mays was sentenced while he was still a juvenile, he would have been resentenced when he turned 18 and could ask for shock probation then as well.

Goldy said he would oppose shock probation just as he opposed probation at sentencing. 

Shock probation allows defendants, typically first-time offenders, to avoid long-term incarceration if they stay out of trouble.

“I don’t expect the court to grant it,” he said.

Burton, 24, is also charged with murder and first-degree robbery in Banta’s death. He is scheduled to appear in Franklin Circuit Court Sept. 18 for a case review, according to online court records.

Another defendant, 21-year-old Young, pleaded guilty to complicity to commit second-degree robbery and complicity to second-degree manslaughter, both Class C felonies. The agreement calls for her to serve a maximum of 20 years in prison, but she will not be sentenced until she testifies against Banta and Burton.

The other defendants, Kennedy and Montgomery, both 21, also pleaded guilty to their roles in Banta’s death. Kennedy was sentenced to 15 years for complicity to first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and facilitation to commit murder, a Class D felony.

Montgomery pleaded guilty to facilitation to first-degree robbery, a Class D felony, and complicity to reckless homicide, also a Class D felony. She was sentenced to 10 years, but was later granted shock probation and sent to a treatment program.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription