Frankfort Police asked citizens to avoid the Tracy Court area at Holmes Street Wednesday afternoon. (Jordan Hensley/The State Journal) 

Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman told The State Journal on Thursday that an incident off Holmes Street Wednesday was a mental health incident. 

At around 2:15 p.m., the Frankfort Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking citizens to avoid Tracy Court in the Holmes Street area. 

According to a 911 call sheet, a man at a Tracy Court residence was threatening to harm himself. 

Bowman said officers were able to negotiate with the man, who was taken into custody without incident.

According to the call sheet, the man was then transported to the hospital. 

The incident resulted in no arrests or injuries, Bowman said. 

