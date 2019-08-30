A Michigan man who fled to Franklin County while wanted on a murder charge in his home state has been sentenced to three years in prison for crimes he committed while laying low.
Martez Deneal Ford, 35, pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree possession of heroin, first offense, and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies. He had been wanted for allegedly killing a man in Detroit and setting his body ablaze to destroy the evidence. A joint sting operation between local and federal authorities caught up to him in Franklin County.
After Ford’s arrest, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies teamed up with the U.S. Marshals Service in his apprehension. He was taken into custody while at Citgo off Schenkel Lane.
Ford had a warrant out for his arrest on a capital felony charge of first-degree murder, premeditated. Authorities reported that Ford shot a man in March, then put the victim’s body in a vehicle and set it on fire to destroy the evidence of the crime.
Ford had been living in Frankfort for a few weeks leading up to his arrest. Just prior to being taken into custody, Ford allegedly stashed a large quantity of suspected heroin, which was discovered by FCSO deputies on a shelf at the gas station.