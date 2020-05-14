Cate, Brooke.jpg

Brooke Cate

Two weeks after she was reported missing, a Frankfort teen has been found safe in Kansas City.

Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman said 16-year-old Brooke Alexandria Cate was found safe and sound Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bowman said police believe she had been in the Kansas City area since shortly after she left Frankfort. Bowman said she did not have family in the area, but believed friends helped her make the trip.

“We were able to use a couple resources we have and contacted local officers to check an address,” Bowman said. 

Frankfort Police officers and Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating and working to confirm details of how she made it to the Kansas City area from Frankfort.

“She wasn’t in a speaking mood when she was picked up,” Bowman said.

He said he believed a family member has gone to pick her up.

Brooke was reported missing May 2, after her mother woke up that morning and realized her daughter wasn’t there. She said she tried to keep Brooke around home, and that she had never run away before.

Kristen Cate said her daughter left a note, which indicated she had planned to leave.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office opened the case and took the initial report, while Frankfort Police officers joined the investigation to assist.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription