Moms Demand Action Rally 2023 (1)

From left: Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller, Larissa Bush, Cathy Hobart, and Mayor Layne Wilkerson. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Friday was National Gun Violence Awareness Day and the Frankfort/Franklin County chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America held a memorial rally on the steps of the Franklin County Courthouse Thursday morning to remind the community that the capital city isn’t immune to the effects of gun violence.

“This affects everybody,” activist Cathy Hobart told the crowd. “Whether you carry a gun for your job, or you are just sitting at home — gun violence can erupt, and that is what concerns us.”

Larissa Bush Moms Demand Action Rally 2023

Frankfort High student Larissa Bush reads the joint proclamation from city and county officials declaring the first Friday in June Gun Violence Awareness Day in Frankfort and Franklin County. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Moms Demand Action Rally 2023

Members of Moms Demand Action, local officials and law enforcement gathered to honor those lost to gun violence last Thursday at the Franklin County Courthouse. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Soul Boxes 2023

Displays of "soul boxes" honoring those lost to gun violence were displayed on the front steps of the courthouse during the ceremony. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

