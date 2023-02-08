Editor’s note: Although The State Journal has adopted a policy to not publish drug possession cases, this case is an exception because two members of the public were injured.

Two pedestrians were injured when police say a Monterey woman who was allegedly under the influence struck them with her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot Tuesday night.

