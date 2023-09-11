Thomas Aldon Moore.gif

Thomas Aldon Moore, 50, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on two counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (victim under 18, illegal sexual activity), a Class C felony, and first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D felony. He received a 10-year sentence on each of the Class C felonies, and five years on the Class D felony, all to be served concurrently. He was also ordered to complete a sex offender treatment program while incarcerated.

Moore, of Frankfort, accepted a plea deal from the Commonwealth on the charges.

