At least two cars were broken into on Matador Court over the weekend. 

According to 911 dispatch call sheets, one caller's truck had been broken into and and another caller reported important tax documents missing after a car was broken into. Both break-ins were reported on Saturday. 

Matador Court is located near the Bon Air Hills neighborhood south of the East-West Connector. 

Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman told The State Journal on Monday that more car break-ins had been reported to his officers that morning. 

This is the second weekend in a row when multiple car break-ins have occurred in a concentrated area. 

Last weekend, at least six break-ins were reported in the Indian Hills and Silver Lake areas. 

Bowman said some juvenile suspects have been identified and his office is working on interviewing those suspects. Bowman said since the break-ins from this weekend happened in different neighborhoods, he doesn't have reason to believe the break-ins are connected to the prior weekend's break-ins. 

The Frankfort Police Department is advising people to keep their car doors locked and valuables out of sight. 

