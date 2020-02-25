Several cars parked inside the parking garage next to the Capital Plaza Hotel had their cars broken into overnight on Sunday, according to at least five 911 dispatch call sheets.
One caller reported having a duffle bag stolen. One caller reported that the break-in must have taken place overnight.
This is the third incident of this type in Frankfort in recent weeks.
On Saturday, at least two cars were broken into on Matador Court near the Bon Air Hills neighborhood south of East-West Connector.
On Valentine’s Day weekend, at least six break-ins were reported in the Indian Hills and Silver Lake areas.
Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman told The State Journal on Monday that some juvenile suspects have been identified and his office is working on interviewing those suspects.
Bowman said since the break-ins from this weekend happened in different neighborhoods, he doesn't have reason to believe the break-ins are connected to the prior weekend's break-ins.
The Frankfort Police Department is advising people to keep their car doors locked and to keep valuables out of the car.
Bowman said the majority of these break-ins are happening to cars with unlocked doors.
