A Frankfort woman who was arrested for letting her children live among buckets of human waste received five years' probation Friday morning.

Shonda Doss

Shonda Renae Doss, 49, had previously pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree criminal abuse following her arrest in May 2019. 

Doss was sentenced to five years for each charge, a Class D felony, which will run concurrently. Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd ordered the sentences to run concurrently, and then probated the prison time for five years provided she continues receiving treatment, stays substance-free and continues working with the Salvation Army. 

“I wanted to see you continue to get help,” Shepherd said. “I commend your efforts with the Salvation Army to continue to get help.”

She was also ordered to comply with Department for Community Based Services directives and family court orders, he said.

Frankfort Police were called to her residence on Fifth Avenue on March 30, 2019, after a neighbor reported hearing a child screaming for help.

When officers walked through the residence, they found three children plus several dogs and cats living in the home. Officers found animal waste throughout the house as well as buckets, pots and pans containing human urine and feces. There were insects throughout the house, along with large piles of trash.

Prosecutors said the house had working water and electricity, and the toilet just needed to be unclogged.

The children were placed in protective custody that day, and the animals were turned over to animal control officers. 

Doss, though, was not arrested immediately as the investigation continued. Doss was indicted in May 2019 for three counts of first-degree criminal abuse, a Class C felony, and surrendered to officers shortly afterward.

