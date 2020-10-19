A Franklin County mother charged with neglecting her children pleaded guilty to all charges and agreed to a five-year prison sentence.
Kristin Marie Hensley, 34, was charged a year ago, along with the children’s father, after their children were found living in poor conditions.
Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home on Oct. 14, 2019, to check on the children’s welfare. They found three children living in the home, who appeared not to have bathed in several days. All three children said they were hungry. The house was infested with gnats and roaches, and there were bags of trash in every room.
On Friday, Hensley pleaded guilty to all charges in Franklin Circuit Court and agreed to a five-year sentence for four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor; four counts of failure to report child dependency, neglect or abuse, a Class B misdemeanor: two counts of parent or custodian to send a child to school, a violation; and four counts of second-degree criminal abuse, a Class D felony.
Jeremy Wilson, 35, the children’s father, was sentenced in August to 10 years after pleading guilty to an identical set of charges.
Hensley is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 15.
According to the incident report, the children were standing by the window asking for help when deputies arrived. Hensley, who deputies said had a blood-alcohol level of 0.354, initially slammed the door in the deputy’s face. After deputies talked to both parents, Hensley was transported to the hospital.
Inside the home, they found an infant in a bassinet with a blanket over its head and barely breathing.
Deputies also said there was not enough food in the house to feed the children, and the 9-year-old said she was feeding the infant because her mother wasn’t.
Wilson surrendered the three children to social workers at the scene.
A fourth child was staying with other relatives that day, but had been living in the home as well.
The 9-year-old told deputies she was home schooled, but her mother didn’t help.
Every room of the house was filled with trash bags, to the point the floors were not visible for the trash, clothes and other debris.
