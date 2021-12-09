Owenton Avenue

The Frankfort Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that took place on Owenton Avenue this morning.

Owenton Avenue is off of Holmes Street and officers say the road will be shut down for an extended period of time.

Dispatch received a call of a victim lying in the street shortly after 7 a.m. The victim, who has yet to be identified, has been transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center via ambulance. There has been no report on the victim's condition.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. FPD has already contacted Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Schools in order to keep school buses away from the area.

FPD Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey told The State Journal that the public is not in danger.

This developing story will be updated.

