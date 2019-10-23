Three Mt. Sterling men are in custody following a police chase after a shoplifting call that led investigators to discover stolen property and burglary tools, Franklin County authorities say.
Isaac Barnett, 57, David Brobst, 44, and Adrian Link, 44, are charged with first-degree unlawful use of slugs, possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property under $10,000, according to a Franklin County Sheriff's Department news release.
At around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with the sheriff’s office responded to a shoplifting call at Walmart on Frankfort's west side. The suspects left Walmart and headed toward U.S. 127 South.
A deputy located the vehicle on Interstate 64 while a Frankfort police officer arrested a suspect at the Speedway on U.S. 127 near Walmart, the release states.
A search of the vehicle uncovered burglary tools, lock picks, slugs and paraphernalia to manufacture slugs. The release says slugs are used to defeat vending machines and are made with money and a device to pull the money back out of the vending machine after goods have been dispensed.
The search also uncovered nearly $6,000 in cash and stolen fishing poles.
The trio is accused of using the slugs and other devices to steal money from vending machines, arcade games and lottery tickets from vending machines in counties throughout central Kentucky, according to the release.