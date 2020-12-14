The man charged with shooting another man to death in a Frankfort park on Labor Day in 2019 is seeking another bond hearing in court.
Justin Cromer, 29, has been incarcerated for more than a year on a murder charge for the death of 25-year-old Anthony Hendrix.
Friday in Franklin Circuit Court, Cromer appeared without his attorney and questioned the evidence against him, complained about not being in contact with his attorney and asked again to be released on home incarceration.
Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd said he would take the matters under submission and made no rulings Friday.
Cromer is accused of shooting Hendrix nine times during a party at East Frankfort Park Sept. 2, 2019. Two other people were wounded, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
He was arrested in Michigan by U.S. Marshals two months after the shooting, and was extradited back to Kentucky.
Cromer’s attorneys filed multiple bond reduction motions previously, including one in April citing COVID-19. Shepherd denied all and said Cromer remains a flight risk.
On Friday, Cromer cited a witness statement who said the true shooter was a “large Mexican male.” In previous court documents, Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said that information was relayed to police on a non-recorded administrative phone line and the caller did not leave a name.
