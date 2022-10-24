Frankfort Regional Medical Center emergency room staff had to administer Narcan to a 2-year-old after the toddler allegedly ate Percocet on Wednesday.

Frankfort police say the child got the drug from a purse belonging to 38-year-old Melissa Green. The pills were reportedly not in a proper container inside her purse and she did not have a valid prescription for the drugs.

