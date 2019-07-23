The Frankfort Police Department and several community partners are joining together to bring a fun-filled night out to families in Franklin County.
The "Night Out" event is part of a national effort to strengthen neighborhood and community camaraderie.
"The event is designed to promote safety, and the only way to do that is by building better partnerships," FPD Capt. Dustin Bowman said. "We want to create an atmosphere where kids can be kids and community members and people can get to know each other. We need to remember that we're a small community."
Frankfort's Night Out event will be held at Second Street School on Aug. 6 from 6-8:30 p.m. There will be food vendors, and the Frankfort Police Department will offer a free scoop of ice cream to the first 100 children. Frankfort businesses will provide prizes and giveaways. The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety will offer kids a chance to participate in safety-themed activities. Other activities include an inflatable obstacle course and a dunking booth.
National Night Out was established in August 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch and has been adopted in 16,000 cities. Night Out events offer communities a chance to grow closer through barbecues, family games, safety demonstrations and block parties and interact in a positive environment. Night Out stems from the notion that better community engagement can lower neighborhood crime rates, as well as raise awareness regarding drug and alcohol abuse.
"There will be something for everyone," Bowman said. "We hope everyone comes out to support each other."