Pea Ridge Road homicide
Kentucky State Police and Franklin County Sheriff's Office vehicles are parked outside the residence of Ronald Thornton at 2854 Pea Ridge Road on Oct. 1. Thornton suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died around 7:45 a.m., according to Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

It’s been nearly two months since 73-year-old Ronald D. Thornton was found shot to death in his home on Pea Ridge Road west of Frankfort.

No one has been arrested or charged in relation to his death, according to Trooper Stuart Jackson, Kentucky State Police Post 12 public affairs officer.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 1, Thornton called 911 from his home at 2854 Pea Ridge Road. When Franklin County sheriff’s deputies arrived, Thornton was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

He died due to his injuries at around 7:45 a.m. at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Thornton’s death should call KSP Post 12 at 502-227-2221.

