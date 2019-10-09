No arrests have been made in two recent homicides in the area.
A warrant was issued Sept. 20 for the man suspected of killing a former football teammate during a Labor Day outing at East Frankfort Park. The suspect, Justin Cromer, remained at large Wednesday, according to Frankfort Police Department spokesman Capt. Dustin Bowman.
Police received a tip Tuesday afternoon that Cromer had been sighted on the campus of Kentucky State University, where he played football last season, but Bowman said that he could "only assume it wasn't (Cromer), being there wasn't an arrest."
FPD issued a warrant for Cromer, 28, for allegedly being involvement in the death of Anthony Hendrix, 25, who died on Labor Day as a result of the shooting. Hendrix also played football last season at KSU.
Frankfort Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to the apprehension of Cromer. Call anonymously at 502-875-8648 or at http://www.frankfortcrimestoppers.com.
In an unrelated case, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday that no arrest has been made in last week's shooting death of Ronald D. Thornton, 73, of Frankfort.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call from Thornton's residence and found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the home on Pea Ridge Road. Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod pronounced Thornton dead at the scene at 7:47 a.m.
Kentucky State Police troopers said they are still piecing together exactly how and why Thornton was killed. According to KSP Post 12 Public Affairs Officer Stuart Jackson, the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about Thornton's death is asked to call KSP Post 12 at 502-227-2221.