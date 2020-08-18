A year after a traffic accident that killed a popular high school teacher, police said there was no evidence a crime was committed in the case.

Adam Hyatt, 38, was killed July 7, 2019, in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Whitley County, about two miles from the Tennessee line.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington, public affairs officer for Post 11 in London, said the detectives explored every angle during the investigation. At the time, KSP said alcohol and drug use were not suspected as factors in the crash.

“There was no evidence at this time there was a crime committed,” Pennington said. “It was just a bad accident.”

Hyatt was sitting in heavy traffic when his vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Robert Sturtz of Churubusco, Indiana. Hyatt’s vehicle was then forced into a truck. 

Hyatt was flown from the scene to a hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Hyatt had taught social studies at Franklin County High School for about a decade.

