A Franklin County man was shot in the abdomen following an argument over a debt on Quail Run Court Wednesday night.
According to dispatch records, deputies were called to the scene at 9:13 p.m.
The caller, according to dispatch records, said that her husband was shot by his nephew and that they had been arguing. The caller also said the nephew had been violent toward them.
The victim, identified as 54-year-old James F. Gaines, was reportedly shot in the stomach and was transported to the hospital by EMS.
Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said Gaines went to the residence of George R. Weisman and Jean C. Taylor Wednesday night to pay off a debt.
When an argument broke out between Taylor and Gaines, Weisman attempted to intervene. Quire said Gaines attacked Weisman in the hallway, grabbed his head and damaged Weisman’s right eye. Weisman said he felt threatened and shot Gaines once.
“As of this moment, I have no plans to criminally charge him,” Quire said. “As a matter of judicial prudence, I will present the case to (Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland) for consideration of a grand jury appointment only when the investigation is concluded and I have all medical records.”
Quire said Gaines may have been intoxicated, but it has not been confirmed.
Weisman is in stable condition, he said.
According to the incident report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives recovered a 9mm handgun, six unused bullets and one shell casing, along with the victim’s clothes.
Quail Run Court is southwest of Frankfort off Highwood Drive.
