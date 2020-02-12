Tracy Court incident.jpg
Frankfort Police asked citizens to avoid the Tracy Court area at Holmes Street Wednesday afternoon. (Jordan Hensley/The State Journal) 

The Frankfort Police Department has given the all clear after an incident at a residence off Holmes Street Wednesday afternoon. 

According to Capt. Dustin Bowman, officers were able to negotiate with an individual who was at first refusing to cooperate. The person was taken into custody without incident, Bowman said. 

At around 2:15 p.m., the Frankfort Police Department posted on its Facebook page asking citizens to avoid Tracy Court at Holmes Street. 

A State Journal reporter visited the scene and witnessed a handcuffed man being put into a police vehicle. 

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

