A Frankfort man was jailed Saturday night after leading police on a short chase downtown.

Makale Marks was reportedly witnessed driving the wrong way on a one-way street. As a Frankfort police officer turned his cruiser around, Marks’ car accelerated at a high rate of speed while people were walking in the roadway, according to his arrest citation.

Makale Marks

