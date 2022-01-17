A Frankfort man who reportedly violated an Emergency Protective Order/Domestic Violence Order (EPO/DVO) on Saturday was also allegedly found in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

Frankfort Police were alerted that William Just, 32, had been repeatedly calling the victim from different phone numbers all day and wouldn’t stop.

William Just

According to his arrest citation, Just was to have no contact or communication with the victim.

When officers made contact with Just and searched his backpack they reportedly located suspected methamphetamine in a black metal tube and a loaded needle with five circular bottle caps called cookers.

Just was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, both Class A misdemeanors.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $5,000 full-cash bond.

