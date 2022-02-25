The public hearing regarding alleged misconduct by City Commissioner Kyle Thompson was called off the night before it was to be conducted after Thompson sued the city.
The city commissioner, who is also an attorney, filed a 19-page complaint in Franklin Circuit Court late Tuesday. His public hearing was originally scheduled for earlier in the month, but he and his counsel were granted a continuance by city leaders, counsel and executive staff. The hearing was moved to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Thorn Hill Education Center.
“The intent of the hearing is to consider the removal of Commissioner Kyle Thompson from the office of City Commissioner for alleged misconduct, pursuant to KRS 83A.040(9),” City Solicitor Laura Ross said in a statement.
“The decision whether to remove the Commissioner or take other action will be made by the Board of Commissioners at the conclusion of this trial-type hearing.”
Thompson is accused of sending a text message containing a derogatory statement about a female candidate for Frankfort police chief - identified in Thompson's lawsuit as Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey - during her interview with the city commission in December.
In response to Thompson's civil suit, Aubrey's attorney Bill May of Hurt, Deckard & May PLLC, issued a statement on her behalf.
"Kyle Thompson’s court action is meritless — it is full of lies, half-truths and misinformation, as were the text messages he sent during the interview process. The fact that he has not yet been removed from the city commission is appalling," the statement reads.
"Equally appalling is the harassment and abuse directed at our client by Mr. Thompson, the Frankfort Police Department and the City of Frankfort. Furthermore, the harassment and abuse that our client has been subjected to has been perpetrated for no reason other than she is a woman."
At its Jan. 10 work session, city leaders voted unanimously to proceed with a public hearing for Thompson after approving two written charges against him:
• Sending a text message during a private interview with a candidate pertaining to that candidate to a private citizen who is not a member of the city commission may constitute misconduct.
• The content of the text message containing derogatory remarks about the candidate may constitute misconduct.
A sworn affidavit submitted by a Frankfort resident on Dec. 20 states that Thompson sent the text message, which accuses Aubrey of engaging in sexual activities with officers whom she would supervise, on the morning of Dec. 16.
The State Journal obtained a copy of the text message via an open records request. Due to the graphic content described in the text message, the newspaper has chosen not to publish it verbatim.
Ruthie Hall, the citizen who reported the text message to city officials and signed a sworn affidavit regarding its contents, said the message was sent to “individual A’s” phone and forwarded to “individual B’s” phone, where she observed it.
“Upon seeing this text message I felt it was my responsibility to find out who I could report this to so that the candidate could have a fair process and City Commissioner Kyle Thompson could be excused from the interview panel,” she stated in the signed affidavit.
Thompson’s derogatory text came after “individual A” asked the name of the candidate the city commission was interviewing. He allegedly replied with the name of the interviewee. “Individual A” then wrote that the candidate “is awesome.”
Thompson responded, “Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaah I can't vote to hire her.” After “Individual A” asked why, the commissioner made the derogatory comment.
"I honestly don’t remember saying something like that and I am absolutely embarrassed that I said those words,” he wrote in an email to city leaders and executive staff on Dec. 21, according to a statement from Ross.
“Further, this is not a reflection of who I am or what my morals and ethics are. I am humbly and strickenly sorry for saying those words and I hope that the Board of Commissioners can provide grace and mercy to me,” he wrote, adding he was dissatisfied with Aubrey because “she has previously acted in a manner that I believe was retribution in nature to a fellow officer that damaged his career along with many other officers” and “has some questionable life choices when it comes to her private love life that has involved other officers.”
Thompson recused himself from the hiring process of the Frankfort police chief. On Jan. 19, the city commission appointed Dustin “Dusty” Bowman to head the police department.
Thompson’s complaint
In his civil suit, Thompson states that he was led to believe by City Manager Laura Hagg and city Director of Human Resources Kathy Fields that there were only four candidates for the position of Frankfort police chief.
One external candidate (whose name was withheld at the request of city staff, according to the complaint) and FPD Assistant Chief Derrick Napier were interviewed by the city commission on Dec. 15. Interviews of Aubrey and FPD Capt. Dustin Bowman followed the next day.
At the conclusion of the final interview, Thompson asked whether it was proper to make a motion to post the job opening again since “we only had four candidates for the police chief of the capital city for the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”
In his complaint, he says Hagg told commissioners there were actually 16 candidates but that these were the four Hagg and Fields had selected for interviews. Thompson then asked what factors or qualifications were used to eliminate applicants.
Hagg allegedly stated, “If they were like a sheriff’s deputy … sheriff’s deputies don’t know anything about local law enforcement. Or one candidate had only administrative experience with Kentucky State Police, we eliminated those. These four were easy to choose.”
Thompson claims he asked for access to the names and resumés of the other 12 candidates and was told that the information could be made available through Kronos data collection software. He also requested the personnel files for the internal candidates and was told no by Fields and Hagg.
Thompson said he asked Ross if she provided the commission information regarding a 2017 civil lawsuit filed by then-FPD Sgt. Travis Curtsinger.
In that complaint, Curtsinger accused Aubrey of retaliating against him on his yearly evaluation because he aided a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop despite being told by Aubrey, his supervisor at the time, not to do so without independent probable cause. Curtsinger claims to have received the lowest score in the department on his evaluation. He states in the suit that because of the low score he was unable to maintain seniority pay and that several higher-ups in the police department denied his grievance. On June 13, 2017, the city commission voted not to conduct a hearing regarding Curtsinger’s grievance.
In his lawsuit, Thompson stated that he was told by Ross that she had not included the information of Curtsinger’s complaint to city leaders because “I don’t think much has happened in that case for several years, I didn’t think it was relevant to this process.”
Franklin Circuit Court Clerk Amy Feldman told The State Journal that the judge in Curtsinger's case had a motion to set trial in August, but a trial date has not yet been set. "I don’t see that anything is happening on it from this side," she added.
According to his lawsuit, Thompson had issues with “supporting a candidate that was the center of a lawsuit involving employment retaliation and one that had a history of troubling interpersonal relationships with fellow police officers.”
At 2 p.m. on Dec. 19, he received a call from a local law enforcement officer who reported hearing that Aubrey informed several FPD staff members that the city was removing a discussion item regarding the hiring of police chief from the city commission agenda due to “an ethical violation being filed against a city commissioner.”
Thompson said he asked who the commissioner was and was informed that it was him. When he asked how Aubrey heard this information about the agenda item, he was reportedly told that "executive city staff" told her during “drinks with the girls” at a downtown restaurant.
In an email from Ross to city commissioners sent on Dec. 19, she wrote, “An issue has just arisen today that will require delaying the executive session regarding the police chief candidates while we review the matter. Staff is working diligently so we can move forward with this important decision-making process as quickly as possible.”
The following day, the suit says, Hagg emailed commissioners, Ross and Fields a statement that read: “We are in the possession of a statement by a citizen in the community that raises serious concerns about the alleged actions of a commissioner. The appropriate method for handling this type of discussion is a closed-door session. As the meetings are no longer special meetings, it is legally permissible to add this urgent matter to the agenda tonight. We ask that one commissioner make a motion for this discussion. This based on the KRS 61.810(1)(f).”
The email included the language for the motion and stated: “This has the potential to result in litigation. Your confidentiality in this matter is imperative. Outside counsel has been assigned by KLCIS (Kentucky League of Cities Insurance Services) and will be present.”
In his lawsuit, Thompson said that prior to the start of the Dec. 20 meeting he asked Ross if he needed to have legal counsel present and if he was being accused of wrongdoing or would have charges filed against him and she told him no.
Per the suit, once elected officials, Hagg, Ross, Fields and outside counsel Carol Petit were in closed session, the city manager handed out a typed statement “that appeared to be a poor effort at recreating something that appeared to be a text message allegedly from Thompson to an unnamed individual.”
A handwritten note atop the paper stated, “This text message was sent at 10:37 a.m. when Commissioner Thompson should have been interviewing Asst. Chief Aubrey.”
Hagg reportedly told the commission how she received the message and added that she had a screenshot. According to the lawsuit, the document presented that day — one later presented to leaders during a Dec. 23 discussion and the exhibit proposed to be used at the removal hearing — are not “screenshots” of any text message sent by Thompson.
The commissioner, in his suit, says he never denied sending the message despite “slanderous statements” made by Ross, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, other elected leaders, The State Journal and general public on social media that stated he was untruthful about it.
“I do not know if I sent that specific text message at 10:37 a.m. as the document alleges, but I do not erase anything from my phone. I have nothing to hide. I literally receive hundreds upon hundreds of text messages per day. I cannot say that I sent that exact message, as I sit here today,” Thompson said during that closed session, according to the lawsuit.
Following that statement, Wilkerson ended the closed session by asking Thompson to review whether he sent the message and to report back.
"But for Mr. Thompson’s misogynistic behavior and the City’s impotent response, our client would be the chief of police," Aubrey's attorney said in a statement to The State Journal. "By any objective standard, she was — and is — the most qualified candidate."
In the Dec. 21 email to fellow commissioners, Ross, Hagg and City Clerk Chermie Maxwell, he acknowledged sending the text message in a private conversation to "Individual A," who he identifies as Ashley Sutphin — his business partner of more than eight years. He states that Sutphin is not a City of Frankfort resident and claims Sutphin told her on Dec. 15 that if he ever shared any of her texts she would “castrate and then murder him.”
“Imagine his surprise when one of dozens of messages sent to 'Individual A' on Dec. 16 was sent to an employee of the Plaintiff, and then finally shared with another non-resident of the City of Frankfort for the purpose of filing a sworn complaint against him,” the suit says.
Thompson states he was interviewed by investigators from the state Attorney General’s Office for 3½ hours on Dec. 27 in regards to being a victim of alleged financial wrongdoing by Sutphin. Following the interview one of the investigators allegedly told him that the matter was of the highest importance and that after interviewing Sutphin they would report back to him by the end of the week. He claims he has not heard back from them since that day.
The suit adds that one of the investigators was stopped by a Frankfort police officer who had his dash camera running during the interaction. According to Thompson, the investigator identified himself and stated that he was in the capital city “investigating Commissioner Kyle Thompson and some potential issues with the police chief hiring.” The lawsuit states that the video is on the servers at the police department and has been viewed by numerous FPD staff members.
Per his complaint, Thompson was never told by the investigators that he was being investigated for any wrongdoing.
“The fact that this video exists is overwhelmingly embarrassing to the plaintiff and utterly nullifies any ‘investigative’ work that this particular investigator performed,” the lawsuit says.
The city commission, after numerous closed sessions, formally tendered charges against Thompson on Jan. 10. He accuses the city of “making several important and patently false statements” that have been ignored despite him providing proof of the untruths.
He goes on to add that Ross released statements to The State Journal on Jan. 11 and Jan. 21 that contained damning language.
In his complaint, he accuses Ross of sending a statement saying that the intent of the hearing “is to seek the removal” of him from the commission.
According to the email Ross sent to the newspaper, the Jan. 11 statement reads, “As discussed in the action of the Board, this hearing is for the purpose of addressing the alleged misconduct of Commissioner Kyle Thompson.”
State Journal records indicate that the Jan. 21 statement says, “The intent of the hearing is to consider removal of Kyle Thompson from the office of city commissioner for misconduct, pursuant KRS 83.040(9).”
The complaint adds that neither Thompson nor his attorney were made aware of “the setup to promote” the public hearing until Feb. 21 and that the public was not informed of the changes until 1½ days before the hearing, which was supposed to be held Wednesday at Thorn Hill Education Center but was canceled due to Thompson’s civil suit being filed.
The complaint also claims that since the written charges were made public on Jan. 10, “certain commissioners have made public statements” regarding the case for Thompson’s removal and “released information that should not have been made public,” including “their predisposition to vote for his removal” — a violation of KRS 15.520(6)(c).
"Conversely, and notwithstanding his reprehensible conduct, Kyle Thompson has gotten everything he wanted. He didn’t want our client to be the chief of police, and she is not chief of police. Mr. Thompson does not want a hearing on his removal, and there has not been a hearing on his removal," Aubrey's attorney stated.
The counts
The lawsuit lists three counts — violation of the Frankfort City Code of Ethics 39.01; violation of the Frankfort City Code of Ethics 39.26 and KRS 61.878, resulting in damage; and that support of Curtsinger and disclosure of wrongdoing related to Curtsinger’s case caused reprisal in contravention of Frankfort Code of Ordinances 39.26.
The Code of Ethics 39.26 states that the City shall not subject to reprisal — directly or indirectly — or threaten to use any official authority to discourage, restrain, depress, dissuade, deter, prevent, interfere with, coerce or discriminate against any employee who reports, discloses or brings to the attention of the city, law enforcement agency or other appropriate authority any information relative to an actual or suspected violation of U.S., Kentucky or Frankfort law, statute or ordinance or any facts or information relative to actual or suspected mismanagement, waste, fraud, abuse of authority or a danger to public health or safety. The city does not require that any employee give notice prior to making a report or disclosure.
It goes on to add: "The City of Frankfort shall not subject to reprisal or discriminate against, or use any official authority or influence to cause reprisal or discrimination by others against, any person who supports, aids, or substantiates any employee who makes public any wrongdoing."
KRS 61.878 says that certain public records are exempted from inspection except on order of court and that restriction of state employees to inspect personnel files is prohibited.
The lawsuit claims that the city's actions against Thompson "has resulted in injuries and damages" pursuant to the city's Code of Ethics 39.26. It further quotes 39.09 in the city's Code of Ethics regarding the misuse of "confidential information."
The confidential information in this case is the text message, which, the complaint states, "was used for the specific purpose of attempting to assist the financial interest" of Aubrey and "as a tool for (the) removal" of Thompson as a voting member on issue of who to hire as FPD chief and for his removal from the city commission.
He claims that the city manager on multiple occasions "yelled at the top of her lungs" because Thompson "would not simply let important issues go involving city employee work product, economic development and the breaking of the decades-long 'good ole boy' system in city and local government."
"Ironically, the 'good ole boys' system Mr. Thompson pretends to loathe is precisely what he perpetuated with his actions toward our client, a highly qualified woman," May, Aubrey's lawyer, stated.
Thompson's suit says that the text message was "clearly exempt from disclosure to anyone — including other city employees, commissioners and the general public — because it was a private conversation made from his personal cellphone and no publicly purchased technology was used in its transmission.
The commissioner also claims that the inference made in the text message was originally told to him by Sutphin — also known as "Individual A" — so it was not new or shocking information to her. Thompson's complaint states that fellow city commissioners, Hagg, Ross, Fields and Petit — outside counsel — "had absolutely no proof that this information came from the plaintiff other than the statement" of a non-Frankfort resident.
The suit adds that in sharing the text message with Aubrey, Thompson could potentially have civil action brought against him by Aubrey and that she "took the information and immediately used it to potentially commit the criminal act of 'falsely reporting an incident'" in violation of the city's Code of Ethics.
"The embarrassment and emotional turmoil that these disclosures have caused for the plaintiff and the plaintiff's five children, each time they see their father on the front page of the newspaper at the local gas station or on social media, has been incredibly difficult to manage for these last few months," the complaint reads, adding that the "wrongful acts" committed by Ross, Hagg, the city commission and city staff have caused "tremendous physical, emotional and economic harm" to Thompson and his family.
Thompson's suit asks the court to stop continued action to remove him from the city commission; for monetary damages, including punitive damages; for all of his costs, including reasonable attorneys’ fees; for a jury trial; and "other such relief that he appear entitled."
The city has not filed its response to the civil suit but said in a statement on Tuesday that it “looks forward to the opportunity to respond to the filed complaint and motion for injunctive relief.”
"The ongoing delay caused by Mr. Thompson and ratified by the City has intensified the harm inflicted upon our client," Aubrey's lawyer told The State Journal. "A harm of a nature and to a degree from which she will likely never personally or professionally recover."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
It will take a team of Philadelphia lawyers, a psychologist / physiatrist , Dr Oz , Dr Phil ,Jerry Springer , a forensic scientist, a criminal investigator and the staff from a mental health facility - to figure out Who said What and When! Government functioning at its best!!!............?
From what I have read in the State-Journal, my opinion is that if Thompson were honorable and had the best intent for the city and our community (and for his own integrity), he would resign and start trying to make amends. But instead, he just keeps digging his hole deeper and deeper with the contentions in his lawsuit. I put forth that because of Thompson's own comments and continued actions, he will never be re-elected to city commission or any public office in our community. Had he immediately apologized for his own inappropriate actions of sending personal emails disparaging a personnel candidate in a nonpublic commission meeting and resigned, perhaps his law practice wouldn't have been so negatively affected. However, he just keeps it all going with more and more negative and inflammatory statements in the press.
As for Ms. Aubrey, I am very sorry for the situation she is in. Reminds me of the not-so-good old days when the not-so-good old boys ruled all aspects of our governments. I hope she and her attorney direct the bulk of their ire and litigation against the individual who has created all this brouhaha by his immature and unprofessional conduct. I'm not sure why the city commission went ahead and appointed a police chief when this situation was brewing and there was such obvious prejudice exhibited against Ms. Aubrey by a city commissioner. But as Thompson laughably has "begged for mercy" from the city commission, I do hope Ms Aubrey may show some mercy to the city as I believe she has defenders in her corner and the career ladder is still available for her to climb.
These opinions are just my two-cents' worth and based solely on what I've read in the State-Journal. I have no insight or backroom information into the goings on of this situation - except for all the info that Thompson and now his litigation keep blabbering in the press. Let it go, Thompson - you're one and done.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.