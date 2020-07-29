CAMPBELLSBURG — Kentucky State Police have announced the arrest of one adult and two juveniles stemming from a recent series of thefts in Henry and Oldham counties.
They all took place over the last week, beginning around July 21, often involving thefts of guns. Several vehicles had also been reported stolen, along with other various items.
The KSP Campbellsburg Post says on July 26 troopers were notified of suspicious vehicles on Walker Lane in Henry County. The vehicles had not been reported stolen and were unoccupied when troopers arrived. However, a short time later one of the vehicles, a 2019 GMC Sierra pickup truck, was reported stolen by its owner.
Troopers returned to the area to attempt to locate the vehicle and discovered it was no longer parked in its earlier location. While speaking with nearby residents, they noticed the same truck returning to the scene and attempted to stop it. Four occupants of the truck then ran off into a nearby wooded area, where three were caught and arrested.
Kyle Watson, 19, of Lagrange was charged with theft of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal mischief and criminal trespassing. He was lodged in the Oldham County Detention Center. The other two taken into custody were juveniles and taken to a Juvenile Detention Center.
During the investigation, the KSP recovered several stolen items from the vehicle and the suspects. The recovered items included the 2019 GMC Sierra, a 2012 Ford Expedition, a pistol and several gun holsters. Drugs were also seized from the individuals, as well as a large sum of cash.
Troopers say they believe these individuals are connected to many of the recent break-ins and thefts in the areas of Smithfield, Pendleton, Sulphur, Lagrange and other areas in western Henry and Oldham counties.
The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the Campbellsburg Post at 502-532-6363. The KSP also asks that any victims of recent thefts or break-ins in the specified area reach out to the post, if they have not already done so.
