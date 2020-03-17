Fire
Buy Now
OlgaMiltsova

A man was seriously burned Monday night after a cooking fire spread throughout an apartment on Landings Drive.

Frankfort Fire and EMS Chief Wayne Briscoe said the adult victim was in “serious but stable” condition following the blaze and was later transferred to a burn unit.

The fire was reported at 8:40 p.m. in a four-plex at 256 Landings Drive, Briscoe said. When the first trucks arrived, one apartment was already heavily involved with fire, he said. 

Briscoe said the fire started from a cooking accident in one of the apartments. That apartment, he said, was heavily damaged. The other three apartments received smoke damage, he said. 

The male patient received burns to his arms and legs, according to dispatch records. 

Firefighters had the fire knocked down within 10 minutes and spent another three hours on the scene.

Briscoe said an outside investigator was called in to assist, but it appears the fire was accidental.

Two people were in the apartment where the fire started, along with another half-dozen or so in the other three apartments, Briscoe said. None have been allowed to return to the building, he said, and the American Red Cross was notified to assist the residents.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription