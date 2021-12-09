Owenton Avenue

Police responded to a shooting on Owenton Avenue early Thursday morning. The road was shut down temporarily while officers investigated. (Harrison Wagner | State Journal)

An early morning shooting on Owenton Avenue has left one person dead, Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod has confirmed.

According to FPD Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey, Frankfort/Franklin County 911 dispatch received two calls of a male who had been shot in the area of 421 Owenton Ave. around 7 a.m. Thursday. One of the calls received was allegedly from the shooter. Dispatch reports indicate a male phoned 911 and said he had just shot a man and then hung up.

Camron Green

Camron Green
First responders located a male who was laying in the road with apparent gunshot wounds. Frankfort Fire and EMS transported the victim, who has yet to be identified, to the Frankfort Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
 
At the scene, FPD also located an individual who had called and reported he had shot someone. Frankfort resident Camron Green, 21, stated he was the individual who had shot the victim and was detained by law enforcement.
 
Green, who was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail, is charged with murder, a capital offense, and tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony.
 
Bond has not yet been set in his case.

Owenton Avenue is off of Holmes Street and officers shut down the street for an extended period of time.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and FPD contacted Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Schools in order to keep school buses away from the area.

FPD Assistant Chief Lynn Aubrey told The State Journal that the public was not in danger.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription