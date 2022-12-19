An unlit headlight led to the arrest of an alleged local drug trafficker late Sunday.

A Frankfort police officer observed an Infiniti G20 with one working headlight traveling on Owenton Avenue at 10:48 p.m. The officer initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Billy Parker, when he smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search.

Billy Parker

Billy Parker

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription