State officials are investigating a house fire after a person was injured Sunday morning.
Franklin County Fire Chief Kevin Hutcherson said one person was injured in the fire on Spruce Drive off Louisville Road in the western part of the county. The extent of the injuries was not known, he said, but the person was transported to the hospital by Frankfort Fire and EMS personnel.
The fire in a single-story house was reported at 12:39 a.m. Sunday, Hutcherson said. When firefighters arrived, there was light smoke showing outside the house, he said, and all occupants had evacuated.
Inside, firefighters found a fire inside a living room and heavy smoke. The fire was under control within about 10 minutes, he said.
Hutcherson said the state fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire, which is standard procedure when a person is injured. Hutcherson said he did not suspect foul play but said the investigation is still open.
The bulk of the damage to the house came from heat and smoke, he said.
Firefighters spent nearly two hours on the scene. No injuries were reported among the firefighters.
