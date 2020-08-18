blotter.jpg

One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident early Tuesday morning on Georgetown Road (U.S. 460) in Franklin County.

Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer Stuart Jackson said 19-year-old Halle Ramos of Georgetown died in the collision. According to KSP, Ramos' Chrysler 200 was traveling east near Woodlake Road when it crossed the center line of the road and struck two other vehicles

Two others were injured, but they were treated and released at the scene.

Jackson said KSP was requested around 4 a.m. to reconstruct and investigate the crash, and believes the accident happened around 3 a.m.

Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene, and was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. 

KSP troopers are leading the investigation and were assisted at the scene by representatives from Frankfort Police, Franklin County Sheriff, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and the Franklin County Coroner's Office.

