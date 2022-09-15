Interstate 64 West motorists are advised of a lane closure scheduled from 6-11 p.m. tonight.

Road work

The right lane of I-64 West in Franklin County will be closed from 6-11 p.m. between mile marker 57 (one mile past Exit 58 for U.S. 60) and mile marker 55 (near the KY 1263 overpass).

Tags

