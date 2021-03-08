030821 Shell officers

Frankfort Police officers took one suspect into custody following a shooting near University Lodge and CVS on East Main Street Monday morning. The suspect was pulled over at the Shell on East Main. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

One person will be charged after a domestic situation resulted in a shooting near University Lodge and CVS on East Main Street Monday morning.

According to Frankfort Police Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey, one individual shot at another around 10:20 a.m.

Frankfort Police officers talk to a suspect in the back of a police vehicle at the Shell on East Main following an alleged shooting near University Lodge and CVS. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

“No one was injured and everyone left before we arrived,” she told The State Journal.

Witnesses said the suspect allegedly left in a silver Chevy Impala. The vehicle was stopped by FPD nearby at the Shell on East Main where one individual was taken into custody.

“We do have a suspect and will be charging them,” Aubrey added.

