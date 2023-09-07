Officers responding to an overdose early Wednesday reportedly found a substantial amount of methamphetamine in a Ewing Court apartment.

Frankfort police, fire and EMS responded to the call at 3:21 a.m. When they arrived 51-year-old Julie Cheser became alert and refused medical treatment and transport to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Julie Cheser

Julie Cheser

