A Frankfort couple is facing felony theft and burglary charges after allegedly stealing more than $25,000 worth of items from a storage unit.

Marilyn Keith

Marilyn Keith

Forty-two-year-olds Marilyn Keith and Bobby Keith were reportedly captured on security cameras cutting the lock off the door to a storage locker, unlawfully entering the unit that did not belong to them and taking several thousand dollars’ worth of jewelry and personal items on Wednesday.

Bobby Keith

Bobby Keith

