Two Frankfort residents are facing multiple charges after police stopped them in a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning.
According to court documents, Frankfort Police officers spotted a Jeep Liberty at a bank automated teller machine on Versailles Road around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday. Police believed the vehicle was connected to a theft earlier in the evening, according to the citation.
Officers were looking for the vehicle in connection with a theft on Versailles Road shortly at 12:08 a.m. Tuesday.
When the officer turned on his vehicle’s emergency lights, the vehicle sped away and went toward a pedestrian on a sidewalk, who jumped out of the way.
Police said the Jeep went down Thornhill Bypass, ran a red light at East Main Street before going down Wilkinson Boulevard before stopping on West Second Street.
The driver, 46-year-old Mark Cleveland, and his passenger, 42-year-old Amanda Cummins.
When officers searched the Jeep, which was reported stolen from Lexington, they found marijuana, a pipe with suspected crack residue and a purse, credit cards and ID cards from a theft on Versailles Road.
Cleveland was arrested and charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property under $10,000, first-degree wanton endangerment, all Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended operator’s license, both Class B misdemeanors; and speeding, disregarding a stop sign and disregarding a traffic control device, all violations.
He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full cash bond.
Cummins was charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, a Class D felony; theft by unlawful taking under $500, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
