A Frankfort couple, who allegedly told a 6-year-old victim to lie to authorities about how her injuries occurred, was arrested by police Wednesday evening.

Officers say 32-year-old Andrew Hollon punched his stepdaughter in the chest causing her severe physical pain on Aug. 11. A day later he reportedly lifted the child by her ankles and dropped her on the floor. The victim suffered a visible injury to her nose and neck pain.

Andrew Hollon

Mirandah Ortega

