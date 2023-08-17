A Frankfort couple, who allegedly told a 6-year-old victim to lie to authorities about how her injuries occurred, was arrested by police Wednesday evening.
Officers say 32-year-old Andrew Hollon punched his stepdaughter in the chest causing her severe physical pain on Aug. 11. A day later he reportedly lifted the child by her ankles and dropped her on the floor. The victim suffered a visible injury to her nose and neck pain.
On Wednesday, the child was taken to the University of Kentucky for evaluation. According to the arrest citation, she told authorities that Hollon got aggravated with her because she was wasting apple corn when she and he were feeding the pigs.
“While knowing the child could be called as a witness in an official proceeding, both Child Protective Services (CPS) and law enforcement, [Hollon and 28-year-old Mirandah Ortega, the girl’s mother] intended to influence the outcome by telling the child if anybody asked about the visible injuries to state that the child and [Hollon] were wrestling,” the arrest report states, adding that Hollon also told the victim that if police arrived she “would be in trouble.”
During an interview with police on Wednesday, Hollon “voluntarily confessed to picking the child up by the ankles and intentionally dropping her on the floor.” Per his arrest citation, Hollon advised he blacked out and went too far. He said he had drunk three or four beers when the incident occurred. Hollon also told officers that afterward he “vowed to not abuse the child anymore.”
He is charged with first-degree criminal abuse (child younger than 12), a Class B felony; tampering with a witness, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor.
Ortega, who investigators say did not report the abuse to law enforcement or CPS, is charged with tampering with a witness, a Class D felony, and failure to report child/dependent neglect/abuse, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor.
Both were taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Hollon is being held on a $20,000 full-cash bond. Ortega has since bonded out.
