Two people are charged with assaulting a man near the federal courthouse on West Broadway Friday afternoon.

Around noon, Frankfort police responded to reports that a male and female — later identified as Keith Kates and Sarah Schultze — were beating a man.

When officers arrived they observed that the victim had sustained lacerations, severe bruising and was bleeding from his head.

According to their arrest citations, witnesses and video footage revealed that Keith hit and kicked the victim and Schultze hit and struck the victim in the head with a hard water container multiple times.

The victim suffered serious physical injury and was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center via ambulance.

In their arrest citations, police noted that both Kates, 52, and Schultze, 53, whose addresses remain unknown, were under the influence of alcohol at the time.

They are charged with second-degree assault, a Class C felony, and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses, a violation.

Both were transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where they are being held on $10,000 full-cash bonds.

