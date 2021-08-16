A Frankfort pair is behind bars after Frankfort Police officers discovered suspected crystal methamphetamine and Xanax in an apartment on Louisville Road Saturday.

City firefighters and EMS were called to the apartment complex after receiving a report that 22-year-old Dylan Tincher was having a seizure, possibly due to being under the influence of Xanax. Tincher was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

While in the apartment unit, officers noticed a large amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine on the kitchen counter.

According to the arrest report, the apartment resident Kaylie Freeman, 19, told police she didn’t know the drugs were there and that she had just gotten out of jail the other day.

Freeman then gave officers verbal and written consent to search the apartment, where a small child had been staying. In the baby’s room, authorities reportedly found a small baggy containing about ½ gram of suspected meth along with Freeman’s credit card in a drawer of the changing table. Police also recovered 20 dosage units of Xanax in the closet of the main bedroom.

Freeman denied knowing about any of the drugs.

Both Freeman and Tincher were charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units Xanax), both Class D felonies, and endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

Each are being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

