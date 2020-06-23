Two men were indicted for robbery after they allegedly robbed a man under the guise of a drug deal in May.

The incident occurred May 20 on East Fourth Street when the victim was robbed and then dragged by a vehicle for a short distance.

Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman said previously that the victim was introduced to the two suspects, Theodric Allen and Jamarr Leonard, by a third party for a drug transaction. The victim reportedly got in their vehicle to complete the transaction, but was robbed by the two people instead. 

The victim was dragged a short distance as he tried to escape from the vehicle, police said. The victim sustained a head wound which required stitches and other abrasions.

Allen, 49, of Lawrenceburg, and Leonard, 39, of Frankfort, were both indicted for first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Leonard was also indicted for first-degree persistent felony offender.

According to the indictment, Leonard was previously convicted of theft of identity, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree fleeing or evading police in Franklin Circuit Court.

