Frankfort police arrested two men accused of using a UHaul to steal from a local furniture store Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to Fitzpatrick’s Furniture, 104 Northgate Drive, at 6:25 a.m. after a burglary alarm was triggered. Surveillance footage retrieved from the scene showed a UHaul pull up to the rear of the store. Initially two individuals exited the vehicle, but one returned to the driver’s seat while the other attempted to pry open the rear door of the business, according to arrest citations for Chad Tindall, 34, and Anthony Wideman, 29.

Anthony Wideman

Anthony Wideman
Chad Tindall

Chad Tindall

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription