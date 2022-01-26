A Harrodsburg man accused of stealing approximately 100 pair of women’s underwear and bras in Franklin County was arrested by deputies on Saturday.

John Hawkins III, 36, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. and is charged with seven counts of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony.

John Hawkins III

John Hawkins III

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Hawkins entered several homes last summer during a string of burglaries and allegedly stole only women’s undergarments.

Following a recent lead in the case, investigators obtained a search warrant for his residence in Mercer County where they reportedly uncovered his stash of women’s panties and bras. Some of the undergarments are believed to be stolen from Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Frankfort.

Hawkins was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $20,000 full-cash bond.

Women who believe they may a victim of his alleged crime are asked to contact FCSO Detective Jeff Farmer at 502-875-8740.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription