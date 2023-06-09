Frankfort police arrested the passenger of a vehicle on drug and tampering with evidence charges after the driver was served with a warrant.

Officers were serving a warrant on Mannie Berry, the driver, on Ewing Street when they noticed a small baggie containing what appeared to be marijuana residue under the rear passenger headrest of the vehicle, which prompted a search by authorities.

