K9 Odin

In keeping with the back to school theme, the Frankfort Police Department released this photo of K9 Odin's first night shift. The one-year-old's favorite book is 'Clifford the Big Red Dog.' His favorite color is blue and his favorite food is tacos. Odin aspires to be chief of police when he grows up. (Photo courtesy of Frankfort Police Department)

