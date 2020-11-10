A Frankfort man was indicted Tuesday for running from officers attempting to serve a warrant, and for handcuffing a woman to a pickup truck.
Joshua Pilz, 39, was charged with a Nov. 4 incident at his residence where he ran away from officers and managed to escape.
Franklin Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said officers called for Pilz to come outside so they could serve some arrest warrants. When he came outside, he ran away and managed to escape from officers, Cleveland said.
During the investigation, officers spoke with a woman who said she was the mother of Pilz’s child. She told officers Pilz had hit her earlier in the day and handcuffed her to the steering wheel of a truck for a time.
Pilz was arrested the following day when officers from three agencies returned to Pilz’s home with the warrants in hand. Pilz ran again, but allegedly pointed a gun at officers. Pilz was Tasered twice before he was arrested and lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail.
Pilz was indicted for first-degree fleeing or evading police, a Class D felony; second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a Class A misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender for the Nov. 4 incident.
Charges from the other incident are still pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.