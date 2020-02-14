A Frankfort man who was indicted on 124 child pornography charges last week is now accused of using a weapon of mass destruction.
On Tuesday, Joshua James Moore, 43, was charged with third-degree use of a weapon of mass destruction, a Class C felony; two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), both Class D felonies; buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and two counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Zachary Becker said the "weapon of mass destruction" discovered at Moore’s Flag Fork Road home was a pipe bomb.
According to Becker, the pipe bomb and drugs were discovered Feb. 5 after Moore was indicted on 62 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor (first offense) and 62 counts of possessing/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, both Class D felonies, and 124 counts of second-degree persistent felony offender.
Moore had his first appearance Friday on the child pornography charges in Franklin County Circuit Court, where he pleaded not guilty. According to Moore’s indictment, the alleged offenses occurred between April and July.
Considering the nature of Moore’s charges, his case will more than likely be transferred to federal court, Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate said during arraignment.
According to Elizabeth Kuhn, communications director for the Office of the Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the state’s Cyber Crimes Unit spent seven months investigating Moore on the pornography-related charges.
He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $260,000 full cash bond. His motion to have his bond reduced was denied Friday by Wingate.
