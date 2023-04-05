A glass pipe commonly used to smoke illegal drugs led to a Frankfort man’s arrest late Tuesday.

Frankfort police made contact with Daniel Dulworth, 56, on Triplett Avenue after he was seen leaving a residence known for illegal drug use at approximately 11:29 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription