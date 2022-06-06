Police arrested a Frankfort woman accused of stealing mail from at least three different local locations on Friday afternoon.

According to her arrest citation, 44-year-old Angelia Nesselrode was observed taking mail from a receptacle and a vacant residence on Holmes Street. She allegedly took the mail into her home on Holmes Street.

Angelia Nesselrode

Angelia Nesselrode

Officers, who were given Nesselrode’s consent to search her residence located mail addressed to different Holmes Street addresses and a residence on Winding Way.

She told police that she did look at the mail, but only to verify it didn’t belong to her.

Nesselrode is charged with theft of mail matter, a Class D felony.

She was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where she is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

